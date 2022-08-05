When I started this journey all the way back in January I don’t think anyone could have told me just how much I would have learned.
I applied to work at the Times-Journal for an internship to fulfill certain course requirements. But when I applied I was given the opportunity to work as a full time staff writer for the newspaper.
I have to be honest, I was quite hesitant to accept the position. I had never worked ‘at a real job’ before my entire life. The closest thing to working at a newspaper would be the University of North Alabama’s Flor-Ala, which is a student run newspaper.
But with my family encouraging me behind the scenes I went in for the interview, not really expecting much to come of it. Then a week or two later I received an email saying how I was chosen for the position. Talk about shock, I was laying in my bed when I read the email my poor dog jumped at my excited shriek.
After the moment was shared with my family and friends I realized I owned zero clothing suitable for an office environment. So of course a shopping trip was much needed. When they say ‘dress for the job you want’ they weren’t lying. Once I had dress pants, loafers and a blouse I looked like a journalist so I guess in a funny way I believed I suddenly became one. Wow was I wrong.
Although the learning curve was more like running headlong into a wall. But the people at the Times-Journal maintained their patience and never once let me see frustration in their eyes or faces.
Over the past six months my writing has improved so much, so much to the point of my parents noticing when they pick up the newspaper and read what I’ve written.
“You just read so professionally now, not saying you weren’t before but it just reads better!” my dad said to me while reading one of my articles.
I have really enjoyed writing columns about current pop culture events. Including but not limited to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Writing about certain topics like this has expanded my view on news in a way that everything doesn’t have to be hardball or super depressing to be noteworthy. The news can be satire or even the latest drama on your favorite housewife or Kardashian.
Another aspect I’ve noticed is I’m not quite as shy anymore, not saying I was to begin with. But when it comes to official situations where I might possibly be the youngest person in the room by a few decades, I’ve learned that just because I might be young doesn’t mean I should be treated any differently. I’m doing my job, just like they are doing theirs.
But overall I have to say this experience has been life changing, I feel now after working here I have the ability to tackle any challenge that comes my way. So, to the incredible folks at the Times-Journal thank you so much for all the lessons you’ve taught me. To the amazing people of DeKalb County, thank you for allowing me to learn so much about our community through all of you.
