Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately seems an appropriate enough topic for the month that ends with Halloween.
In case you missed it, the October edition of DeKalb Living published this week, and includes a very cool article by Times-Journal staff writer Cori Simmons about area urban legends. But there’s another: maybe the spookiest local legend of them all.
I speak of is the scariest of scary monsters, the biggest of the Bigfoots, the creepiest of cryptids. That’s right, I’m talking about The Sand Mountain White Thing. Technically, The Sand Mountain White THANG.
People reading this right now likely fall into three distinct categories:
Group One: those with absolutely no idea what I’m talking about and have never heard of this “crazy nonsense in the paper today.”
Group Two: those also in Group One, but who are also huge “Beavis and Butthead” fans and already making with all the jokes completely inappropriate for print.
Group Three: those who are knowingly nodding their heads. Those who know all about the monster that has mercilessly terrorized the residents of Sand Mountain and other parts of Alabama for decades.
These folks, or someone they know (say, for example, their father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin twice removed), have had direct experience with The Thang. These are the people who have SEEN’T it.
I fell into Group One when I first heard of the monster. So, too, did my best friend, who was the one who brought it to my attention after he happened across an online article about it – he sent me a link with a text asking, “Ever heard of The Sand Mountain White Thang?”
Both of us grew up on Sand Mountain. I live on the mountain, now. We spent literal years roaming the fields and woods of South DeKalb, listening intently to the tales and folklore associated with the area, but we were both at a loss. And, you know, it seemed like the sort of thing we WOULD know about. We knew about the haunted bridge road (turns out, that myth is so common it’s shared by at least a hundred other localities) but NOT this uber unique critter roaming around our literal backyards.
My friend asked his Dad. Turns out, his Dad falls into Group Three. “Oh, yeah…” Long pause. “The Sand Mountain White Thang.” Seems everyone knew about it except for us (at the time) Group One folks.
If you’re amongst those who still fall into this group, you are probably now also in Group Four: people who are running out of patience.
What, exactly, IS The Thang? I’m going to tell you. But, once you know, there’s no going back. Once you are aware of its existence, so the stories go, it is also aware of YOURS. Probably. I don’t know. I made that part up, just now. Here’s the real deal: the creature is essentially a Sasquatch, a lumbering ape-like creature, standing seven feet tall, and covered in white fur. Okay, maybe more like an Abominable Snowman? Maybe if you’re lucky enough to befriend the creature, he (or she, because we don’t really know, do we?) can help you out this holiday season by placing your Christmas star decoration high atop the tree without breaking a sweat.
The legend of The Thang stretches back at least to the 1940s. While it’s definitely connected to Sand Mountain, the critter has also allegedly been spotted in Morgan, Etowah, and Jefferson counties. The Thang is said to move very quickly, in spite of its size, and to have an “eerie screech” very similar to a woman’s scream – just like the noise made by the mountain lions very common to the The Thang’s stomping grounds. But, you know, that’s probably beside the point. Some of those with more intimate knowledge (shut up, Group Two) of The Thang claim it’s also a shapeshifter – it can transform itself into things like a wolf and also…a chicken. Those who aren’t terrified by that prospect didn’t grow up on a farm and never experienced being pecked or flogged by an angry fowl.
There’s at least one tale in the public record of an old man who “lent up against a tree and fell asleep” and when he woke up, the White Thang was there beside him, having taken on the shape of something “betwixt a dog and a lion.” Or, you know, a dog.
Some who have encountered the Thang claim to just have the unique ability to commune with woodland spirits. The kind that’s about 190 proof, I reckon.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: onthemark@columnist.com.
