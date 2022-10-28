What’s Halloween without scary movies?
In today’s edition, I contributed an article asking readers about their favorite scary movies (or at least Halloween related).
The answers included “The Exorcist”, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “The Human Centipede”, “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” and the original “Halloween”.
I’m a fan of scary movies in general, and it’s really difficult to pick only one as a favorite.
Some of the movies that scared the living daylights out of me as a kid don’t do much to terrify anymore.
A great example is not even a movie, but the preview for one, that I saw during a childhood outing with my parents to the Hamilton Drive-In – something to do with a nefarious Satan somehow shrinking people and putting them into a box for…safekeeping, I guess?
I don’t know, but just the preview alone literally gave me nightmares.
Many years later, as an adult, I found a listing for that movie on the Internet.
Turns out, it really was just as stupid as it sounds. Some middle-aged guy, complete with his 70s-era ‘stache, and pot belly, dressed up in a ridiculous rubber “devil” suit.
Actually, that does sound pretty traumatizing. So, I thought better of trying to locate it for rewatch and streamed “Hocus Pocus 2” instead, ignoring the INTERNET RUMOR that watching it could result in some sort of curse.
I didn’t believe it, but then – wouldn’t you know it – watching “Hocus Pocus 2” turned me into a newt. I got better.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
