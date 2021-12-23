On behalf of everyone at The Times-Journal, I’d like to wish our readers a Merry Christmas!
Your subscriptions and advertising dollars are the gift that sustains our enterprise. We strive to provide a great value to our readers and our community by informing and entertaining you with our content. We appreciate your continued support and feedback.
We love Christmas because it serves as a reminder that we should all slow down and appreciate our friends and families.
The traditional exchanging of gifts serves as an expression of the larger sentiment that we should love one another as the Lord calls us to do. People tend to act a little nicer at Christmastime, even today as we’re all on edge after nearly two years of struggling against a pandemic.
We hope those divided by ideological disagreements will find it in their hearts to call a truce today, just like the men of the British and German armies who paused hostilities late on Christmas Eve 1914. It’s an incredible story of how these troops put down their guns and gathered in the 30-yard no man’s land between trenches to sing carols, pose for photographs together, drink champagne, smoke cigarettes, exchange gifts and play some impromptu games of football. While fraternizing with the enemy, each side took advantage of this time to bury their dead and rebuild their respective trenches.
If people determined to kill and maim one another with ever more efficient weapons can find the civility to pause and share such a moment of empathy, can’t the rest of us find it in our hearts to set aside differences and share in holiday cheer? C’mon... Call a truce today. Because it’s Christmas.
Remember those who don’t share the blessings of material wealth or a large circle of people who care about them. Wish your elderly neighbor a “Merry Christmas” and make sure he or she is warm and fed. Some day, someone may do the same for you. If you have plenty, consider sharing your good fortune with those who don’t. If anyone around you has helped you in 2021, take a second to express thanks and wish them well. These simple acts of compassion and kindness can mean so much. If someone else is also far from home, take comfort in eliminating each other’s loneliness.
Enjoy the innocence and joy of little ones as they excitedly rush to see what Santa Claus brought them for being good this year. Try to remember how it felt to be the one in those pajamas, ripping the wrapping paper off with complete abandon. Get to smooching if you’re lucky enough to have someone to snuggle with under some mistletoe.
It’ll do wonders for your mental health to turn away from the news broadcasts for a few hours, put down your smartphone, get off Facebook and watch a good holiday movie with someone you love. Thanks to technology, even when apart, you can FaceTime/Zoom someone and virtually debate whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie or settle in to your respective living rooms to sync up and share something more traditional.
My favorite Christmas movie is “It’s a Wonderful Life” because the story shows a likeable character in Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey, a man who dreams of leaving his small town to take on the world but finds himself rooted there, ultimately realizing that his life has not been wasted because of the profound impact that his acts of kindness build within his community. What a beautiful reminder that we affect those around us through our words and deeds! Watching it every December makes me want to be a better man and appreciate what I have rather than fuming in anger over anything I lack.
Another one I love is 1983’s “A Christmas Story” because it’s so packed with relatable moments from the universal American childhood, although my own home never experienced “the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window” courtesy of a “major prize” labeled “Fra-GEE-leh!”
Anyway, I hope you take time today to eat something delicious, set your worries aside for a few hours, and do something that makes you smile, laugh and play.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
