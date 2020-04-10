Dear Editor,
“The wicked shall be turned into Hell, and all the nations that forget God.” (Psalm 9:17, King James Version).
In the 1950s, the Supreme Court passed a law to take God’s name out of public places such as schools and public places.
In the 1970s, abortion by choice became the law of the land.
Since then, same-sex marriages was tolerated. “Gay” people was recognized. A person had the right to pick their own sex and a male can be a female or a female can become a man, regardless how they were born.
More people are on drugs and are addicted.
In our churches, we have different versions of God’s word in the Bible. You don’t hear old time preaching and singing as you used to.
There is more hatred in the political world since I have seen in my life.
There’s more crime these days: more public shootings, less capital punishment.
It will be worth a person’s time to read Romans 1:17-27. These verses will tell you what’s going on today.
God’s mercy has been great between 1950 and 2020. I am surprised that it has gone on this long. This nation needs to repent, if it doesn’t it will lose its place as the nation.
This nation went through 9-11-2001. And presently giving through coronavirus, how many tragedies before this nation will come to their senses?
Jerry A . Turlington, Fort Payne
