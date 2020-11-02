I am writing this letter in regards to the editorials that you print in The Times-Journal. I thought the editorial should be a person’s own opinion and what he or she thinks. This is supposed to be a free country, for freedom of speech and freedom of worship. I have printed three articles and opinions in the past that was turned down. I did not slander no one but only express my opinions. I try not to personally criticize any person but only the issues that I disagree with. The news media controls what goes out in public, and it is vital they print and broadcast the truth. It is vital and important that you all stick with the facts and back up your statements. Opinions are not necessarily proven facts and thus should go under editorials. If it is open to the public all letter should be printed and not just the ones that you select. There is a letter in your last issue slamming and condemning our president. You went ahead and printed it. I don’t criticize people personally, I just criticize or praise their actions. My rights has been violated according to the United States Constitution, First Amendment. I also feel that I have been discriminated because of my age.
I try to live by what’s in the Bible. I try to have a scripture based on my opinions and my belief. I do not apologize for my opinions or my beliefs. I only criticize or praise the events that’s happening. If anyone gets offended or is guilty: I say if the shoe fits, wear it. When it comes to my personal beliefs and principles and morals, I don’t care what anyone thinks I couldn’t care less.
Only to my God I am going to answer to him. My thoughts, my words, actions and how I treat my fellow man, God is only that I really fear. (Romans 14:10-12 and Isaiah 45:23)
If you want to print my letter or print a rebuttal or counter that is fine with me, that’s up to you. I just wanted to let you know about a few things.
One other issue before close. I get sick and tired of hearing that “black lives matter”. There are people under this banner destroying property and killing people under this banner the truth is “all lives matter”.
Talk about discrimination how about the elderly. There’s very little talk about this. (Ephesians 6:1-3 and Exodus 20:12) We are considered “old kooks” or “off our rockers”. Some of the younger generation either tell what they want to hear or anything to get them off their backs (I know that some of us are incompentant), but we all are not that way. We have experienced episodes in life that the younger generation don’t know anything about.
Jerry Turlington,
Fort Payne, Alabama
