Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is the subject of identity.
Hello, again.
It’s been a while.
Longtime readers may recognize the name associated with this column, maybe even the photograph – it’s a black and white, but if it wasn’t, it would be easier to discern that there are a more than a few additional grey hairs, some more wrinkles, and additional dark lines under the eyes compared to the last time my mug graced these pages. That was circa 2010. For those unfamiliar, I was once a writer, editor, and occasional photographer for The Times-Journal. I may also be familiar to a few in relation to my work with other area newspapers, such as now defunct The Weekly Post, which long ago merged with this newspaper. Back in 2010, I decided on a career change, returned to college and earned my master’s degree in social work from the University of Alabama. My day job, these days, is as a clinical social worker – a psychotherapist working remotely for a company based in New York. I haven’t given that gig up (and don’t intend to) but - as said - I have been thinking a lot lately about identity.
Being a mental health therapist is only one part of my identity and, well…once a writer always a writer; once a journalist always a journalist.
I have continued to write creatively since making the career switch. I’ve been published, here and there, but recently the powers that be at this newspaper approached me about the possibility of doing some freelancing. I was a little reluctant at first, as time is a precious commodity these days. And, there is an old saying about writers: we don’t love to write so much as we love to have written. Ultimately though, the appeal of once again exploring and engaging with this portion of my identity won out.
And, here we are.
So, the current plan is to write some columns, some feature (human interest) stories, maybe offer the occasional photograph – but, I need your help. Things have changed a lot in the decade plus (really, it’s been that long?) since I’ve been away from the journalism field – Internet access, social media in particular, has changed the game. Thank goodness old-school print publications still exist; thank goodness newspapers like this one are still around. I believe they are still vastly important, for a number of reasons – not the least of which is their potential to produce content that resonates with, not to put too fine a point on it, community. And that’s the crux of it, isn’t it? Making sure we keep the “community” in community journalism.
In this space, the idea is, that we will explore topics of interest, whatever that may be. I have a lot of diverse interests and I’m sure you do as well. The world is our proverbial oyster. But, generally speaking, this isn’t the type of space where we will be discussing or debating things like local politics, world events, or controversial topics. Others already have that well in hand. Nor is this intended to tie in exclusively with my other job and be a column about mental health, though we may occasionally touch on that topic either here or elsewhere in these pages. No, this column is more about life. My life, your life, and the lives of those around us. So, let’s go on some adventures together. Let’s talk about life, relationships, the things – both miniscule and major – that interest us. Let’s laugh a little and have some fun. Let’s talk about things like identity, community, and engagement.
Engagement is vastly important, so I am asking you to engage, to let me know the sort of content that you would really like to read, both here and in terms of human-interest stories: people, places, and events.
