Editor,
Words can never express: There’s no way that I can thank the folks that prayed on my behalf to the ruler of the universe and the creator of all things that has ever been created. You see I had open heart surgery as of now He has brought me through.
I’m not going to call folks by name that prayed for me and thank them for their kindness for I will leave someone out. It’s not my desire to do so. You know who you are.
I’d love to thank the folks at “Times-Journal” for printing most of my articles and providing a means to express my views to the public.
To God be the glory (Romans 7:14-25)
Jerry A. Turlington,
Fort Payne
