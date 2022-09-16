Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is music.
The annual Boomtown music festival is going on in Fort Payne this weekend, with lots of talented musicians If they haven’t done so already, maybe some will see their work released on vinyl.
I’ve been collecting vinyl records, off and on, for years but resumed the hobby in earnest in recent times. Oh, I know. Some will say it’s an outdated format but then again, all things old are new again at some point. Much like records, style is circular.
I’m old enough to remember when vinyl records were the go-to format for music in the first place. Only slightly old enough, but still. A childhood memory is tagging along with my Mom to visit a record shop in downtown Fort Payne. Those Elvis, Olivia Newton-John, and Charley Pride albums? Vinyl. I watched as vinyl gave way to a cheaper and more portable format: 8-track tapes. Google it, kids. At some point, my parents even installed an 8-track system in the car. When I “inherited” that same car as my first years later, it came packaged with what was by that time an extremely outdated 8-track system. But I had an extremely updated taste in tunes that gravitated far away from the classic country, folk, and disco featured on the albums my parents had bought. Heck no, I was fully into my pop/rocker phase by then.
Now, in those days, there was an easy way to get yourself a whole bunch of albums all at one time and all it cost you was one, shiny American penny. Those of a certain age already know exactly what I’m talking about – the mail order “record clubs.” Those had actually been around, in one form or another, since the 1950s, but the ones most of us Gen X types remember are RCA Records and its more famous (or maybe infamous) cousin, Columbia House. Now, I said it only cost a penny. That’s not entirely true, as it actually involved a soft of Faustian bargain with the record club devil. You had to sign, presumably in blood, a promise to subsequently buy a certain number of additional albums within a fixed amount of time. There were monthly mailouts with an “album of the month” selected “just for you,” based on the preferred musical tastes you selected at signup. This was eons before the Internet, so all of this was done with old-fashioned pen and paper. Stamps were involved. It was a whole thing. And yes, it was – in fact – a hassle. Which was kind of the point. Failure to mail a card back to the company rejecting the preselected album, it would be sent automatically and you were on the hook to either pay up or return it, which was an even bigger hassle. Which explains the inordinate number of copies of Supertramp’s “Brother Where You Bound” showing up in people’s otherwise cool music collections.
If you’re thinking the record club deal was ultimately a rip off, you’re not wrong. But that went both ways. A lot of people just never bothered fulfilling their “contract.” And don’t think we didn’t game the system. Already got those “free” albums and want another set? Just sign up again with an address belonging to a grandparent, uncle, aunt, cousin, or unsuspecting neighbor. It was a whole thing. And even though 8-tracks were on the way out, they were still an option. So, even though the rest of the world had moved well into the age of the cassette tape by the time I signed my soul over the dark lords of Columbia House, I opted for 8-tracks to play “my” music in “my” car (which still technically belonged to my parents) That’s how I wound up owning 8-tracks featuring people like Prince, Van Halen, and ZZ Topp. Eventually, I joined the 20th century, got on board with cassettes, and hit the record clubs up again.
Those clubs also offered vinyl. It’s just that records weren’t in style at the time. CDs, by the way, weren’t a thing yet. Interestingly enough, a couple years ago, vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time ever. Who knew that here in the far-flung future age of digital streaming records would still be spinning strong? Full circle. And though my musical tastes have changed drastically since those halcyon record club days, to quote the great philosopher Billy Joel, it’s still rock and roll to me. It just sounds better on vinyl.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
