The new state fiscal year begins October 1, and the two state budgets are flush. Both the General Fund and the State Special Education Budgets will be the largest in state history.

The General Fund Budget is a record breaking $2.7 billion. It increases the revenue to mental health and prisons. Medicaid continues to be a money eating monster. State employees are getting a 4% cost of living raise. This is the third time in recent history that state workers have gotten a back-to-back pay raise. In addition, retired state employees will get a bonus. State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Escambia) and Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) the budget chairmen deserve accolades.

