On January 22, 1973, the U S Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize abortion in our country. Since that case, over 60 million babies have lost their lives, and millions of women, men, and their families have faced the heartache of that decision.
January is recognized as Sanctity of Human Life month. It is a time to recognize God as THE CREATOR of all human life and His love for them – from the unborn to the aged. Sav-A-Life encourages every church to bring attention to this during the month of January. We are able to provide speakers for services and small groups. If you are interested in having a speaker in January, please call our office to reserve a time.
The annual Sanctity of Human Life service will be Sunday evening, January 23, 2022, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Payne. We invite you and your church to participate in this community service.
May God bless you.
For Life in Christ,
Anita Johnson,
Women’s Care Center
107 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
256-845-0838
