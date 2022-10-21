Dear Editor,
I’m writing this letter to tell you of the experience that I had yesterday.
I went to a Sacred Harp Singing yesterday. The singing was held at Council Bluff (in a one-roomed school house) that was built and established in 1903.
There wasn’t any convenient facilities. There was no decent ground to park your vehicles. We had a capacity crowd that attended the facility.
There were folding chairs on the outside of the building. There were no public restrooms. No heating, no air conditioning.
I had to be helped inside and outside of the building. Inside the building, there was wooden benches with no padding.
They were about the hardest thing that I have sat on in my life. This facility was far from handicap accessible. No ramps for wheelchairs, no rails to hold onto.
I thank my God for this experience because it made me realize that there are so many things that we take for granted and things I should be thankful for. If I run across these inconveniences, I have a tendency to grumble and complain.
This experience reminded me of the times that our fore-fathers and ancestors had to put up with. This reminds me of how spoiled I am.
This experience was well worth it. Anyone that knows me knows that I have a passion and love sacred harp. I could not ask for a nicer bunch of folks than I sing with.
I would not take anything for the feeling and experience that I have with folks that I have the privilege of singing with. They sure have been good and accommodating to me. A person owes it to themselves to go to these singings.
I know that there some folks that can sing better than others. These talents come from God. It’s not intended to be a competition. But to sing to one another and to the Glory of God.
Jerry Turlington
Fort Payne
