Times-Journal welcomes Fort Payne graduate Saddler Emory

I am a native of Mentone, AL but I graduated from Fort Payne High School in 2018. After graduating from Fort Payne, I continued my studies at the University of North Alabama (UNA). It took me a little while to decide what I wanted to major in but after some reflection and going through all the notebooks filled with stories I wrote when I was younger, I thought it would be a good idea to try journalism.
After narrowing it down with the help of my professors and my fictional heroes, like Lois Lane and Rory Gilmore, I settled on mass communication with a focus on multimedia journalism and a minor in political science. Right now, I am completely online as I finish up my senior year at UNA.
Growing up in such a small town, both of my parents were always active in our community. So, I grew up wanting to know how everything intertwined and worked, that’s when I became interested in local politics. Living in Mentone, everyone knows everyone so there weren’t many political scandals making headlines. But I have always been curious in how our government works, from local to national. I love to learn about the people who are running for office and the stances they take on important topics.
Choosing to attend UNA was an easy choice. I decided on going there during my older brother’s tour of the campus. When I was younger, I couldn’t wait to grow up and go to college and I always had a clear picture of what a college campus should look like. UNA surpassed all my expectations, from the beautiful architecture to the tress that lined the sidewalk. Now, flash forward four years later, and I still love every second of being on campus and would not change a thing.
While I was at UNA, I was able to be a part of many different honor societies, clubs, and organizations. I was offered a job at UNA’s paper as a business manager but soon felt that I had more to offer when it came to actual reporting. I was able to become a staff writer my junior year and continued to the first semester of my senior year. Because of this I was able to learn what it meant to be a real journalist. I also am a member of the sorority, Phi Mu where I met lifelong friends and made wonderful memories.
After I graduate, I plan on sticking around at The Times-Journal! While here at the Times-Journal, I want to continue getting better at being a journalist and also work on my writing skills. I also want to become more comfortable with interviewing people for the stories I will write. But later, as my career progresses, I want to travel and maybe even write a book about all the adventures that I have.
I am very excited to start this new chapter at The Times-Journal and can’t wait to see what it brings.
— Saddler Emory is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. Email: saddler.emory@times-journal.com.
