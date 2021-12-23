It’s never too late
To begin again,
To change your heart
And start over with a new beginning
To change from the old you
To a new you.
From the old one who failed
To someone who will never give up.
From the one who stopped trying
To the one with a commitment
To obey God and keep his commandments.
From the one who feared the future
To one who gives more than receives
From one who sinned
To one who is born again.
May 2022 be the best year ever,
For me and you.
Viola Choate,
Henagar, AL
