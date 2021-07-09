Some moments feel like crossroads. That’s never felt more true than right now as our communities and our country transition through some huge changes.
Both Fort Payne and DeKalb County will have new superintendents when school resumes. Jim Cunningham’s presence will be missed in the Central Office.
Cunningham has done an extraordinary job and earned the accolades he will receive between now and his departure in early October. He’s earned the rest he has coming after decades of service to Fort Payne, and I know his grandchild will feel great pride learning of the many enduring contributions he’s made as an educator and administrator.
I thank Jim for his kindness and professionalism over the years.
What he managed to pull off during the pandemic was nothing short of miraculous. The spread of a deadly disease was a terrible situation, to be sure, but there’s not a doubt in my mind that he and his staff made our schools are safe as they could possibly be.
Fort Payne High School Principal Brian Jett is more than qualified to take the reins because he has decades of experience with the people, places and programs he’ll manage. He understands that excellence requires hard work and focus. We look forward to working with him as we cover school board meetings so we can share the policies they make and the student achievements they highlight. We hope everyone will be patient and give him time and space to make the school system his own to shape.
The county has to replace Jason Barnett in the same role after he left us for Guntersville City Schools. I always enjoyed speaking with him and wish him well in that new role. We were fortunate to also have him here during COVID.
Fort Payne is transitioning to a brand new school campus, Little Ridge Intermediate. It’s a beautiful new facility with a heavy focus on meeting the unique challenges of modern schools and will relieve overcrowding at Fort Payne Middle School.
Getting it completed during a pandemic has been a monumental task with enormous challenges. I’ve seen the contractors working on the buildings on weekends. And if you’ve done any home improvement projects lately, you know how crazy expensive materials have gotten and how difficult it is to find good laborers right now. These are ripple effects of COVID-19’s enduring, disruptive impact.
Add on top of all that the heavy rains – three major flood events in less than two years.
I understand that Williams Avenue Elementary School, which Little Ridge is replacing after 67 years of use, will still play some educational purpose, so we don’t know that WAES requires a final reverent sendoff just yet. Still, a lot of us have sentimental attachments to it since we pretty much grew up there.
Continued use by the Fort Payne City Schools, as Cunningham said is the plan, should come as a relief to the surrounding property owners.
The City of Fort Payne transformed the old Forest Avenue Elementary School into a beautiful City Hall and Auditorium rather than allowing it to become an abandoned remnant of yesteryear.
It’s great when older public facilities can find a second, prolonged life under private ownership, but the sad state of the dilapidated old DeKalb General Hospital is a good example of what can happen down the road.
There are examples of absentee ownership of homes across the city (it’s hard to imagine sitting on land you aren’t living on with property in such high demand right now).
These are a lot of big transformational moments coming at roughly the same time, set against the backdrop of a society facing enormous changes as it struggles to reform our political systems and the way law enforcement deals with communities, crumbling infrastructure finally gets attention and our nation brings a close to a 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Change can be scary, but it’s often for the better. Either way, we’re all in this together.
Six months or a year from now, it will be interesting to see where we are, what changes (if anything), what gets better and what gets worse.
The Times-Journal has covered many of these crossroads of change since starting in DeKalb County in 1878 and we’ll continue to be right here beside you for the ride.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.