Seventeenth-Century English clergyman, Thomas Fuller, said, “If you have one true friend, you have more than your share.”

Amen and amen! I have been blessed with more than one, but last week, I lost one of my best. There are those who are friends for a season and then they move on. There are those who are friends when they need us or something we have, but when the need is gone, so are they.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.