Dear Editor:
Jasmine Sherman is a candidate for the 2024 US presidency. They have devoted their life to aiding those in at-risk and vulnerable communities and will bring a wealth of experience from the streets to the Oval Office.
Dear Editor:
Jasmine Sherman is a candidate for the 2024 US presidency. They have devoted their life to aiding those in at-risk and vulnerable communities and will bring a wealth of experience from the streets to the Oval Office.
Their campaign is based on genuine policy changes, such as universal basic income, universal healthcare including prescription coverage, tax reform, a comprehensive overhaul of the education system, and guaranteed housing that will enhance the standard of living for all. They understand the significance of removing limitations on individuals with disabilities and the value of proper training in making all guns legal. They support the Convention on the Rights of the Child because they know everyone has worth.
Jasmine Sherman is not like those we have previously seen. They are the first Queer Black American to run for president, using the pronouns “they” or “them.” It is time for America to acknowledge the diversity of its leaders and recognize that Jasmine Sherman represents the change that is required.
Travis Barnes
Fort Payne
