In response to the Publisher’s column, “Let’s make them shut up,” several thoughts come to mind. We have a son who lives with his wife and three children in the Chicago area and yes, some there wonder if we wear shoes or can tie them. The younger set seem even more convinced of our backwardness.
You mentioned “Jim Crow” in your article. I grew up in a strictly segregated Memphis, Tennessee; everything was separate! Though we have made, and in many cases, have been forced to make massive changes, still the legacy of Jim Crow persists. No amount of government influence or financial amendments will prove determinative. Nothing less than moral integrity, determination and fairness will bring us to a place where our entire population flourishes according to one’s abilities, work ethic and moral fiber.
These thoughts lead to my last reflection concerning the moniker, “The dumbest bunch of rednecks!” We live in one of the most, if not the most Christianized region of our country. Some of us, perhaps, are simply religious without truly being converted, but most are Christian by conviction and divine intervention. The accompanying world-and-life view puts us at odds with the prevailing culture. If one considers the major issues facing our nation, Christians come across as outdated and out of step if not worse.
Consider abortion; abortion takes another’s life. Consider the sexual revolution, sexual union outside of marriage, one man with one woman, is morally reprehensible. Even more narrowly, a Christian is required to marry only another believer. Consider biology; God by His decree made us male and female; we neither determine nor can change who we are sexually. Consider the various addictions over which we should grieve; almost no one gets free apart from the power of Christ. Yet how frequently do various government entities frown upon ministries who unapologetically advance Christ as the foundation for freedom and true life. Is it any wonder that the reigning powers view us as stupid, backward and even hateful?
You mentioned laziness. Colossians 3:23-24 enjoins Christians, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”
We should not be lazy in any endeavor, and certainly not in advancing the gospel which truly promotes human flourishing.
