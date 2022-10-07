For over 100 years, political history has revealed without deviation that when a Democrat wins the presidency in a presidential year, that in the following mid-term congressional elections two years later that Republicans make gains in the U.S. House of Representatives. That truism has become more pronounced in the last few decades.

This history will be repeated in the upcoming November 8 General Election. Every indication and polling suggest that the GOP gains in this year’s General Election will be significant.

