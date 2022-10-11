Dear Editor,
Expanding Medicaid and ending the state sales tax on groceries will remain top goals on Alabama Arise’s 2023 legislative agenda.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 3:11 am
Dear Editor,
More than 400 members voted on Arise’s issue priorities in recent days after the organization’s annual meeting last week.
The seven issues chosen were:
• Adequate budgets for human services like education, health care and child care, including Medicaid expansion to make health coverage affordable for all Alabamians.
• Tax reform, including untaxing groceries and capping the state’s upside-down deduction for federal income taxes, which overwhelmingly benefits rich households.
• Voting rights, including automatic universal voter registration, removal of barriers to voting rights restoration for disenfranchised Alabamians, and other policies to protect and expand multiracial democracy in the state.
• Criminal justice reform, including retroactive application of state sentencing guidelines and repeal of the Habitual Felony Offender Act.
• Death penalty reform, including a law to require juries to be unanimous in any decision to impose a death sentence.
• Public transportation to empower Alabamians with low incomes to stay connected to work, school, health care and their communities.
• Payday and title lending reform to protect consumers from getting trapped in debt.
Arise believes in dignity, equity and justice for everyone.
Our 2023 issue priorities reflect the need to work together to break down policy barriers that keep people in poverty, and that disproportionately harm Black and Hispanic Alabamians.
We must build a healthier, more just and more inclusive future for our state.
The time is right to expand Medicaid in Alabama
One essential step toward a healthier future for Alabama is to ensure everyone
Robyn Hyden
Montgomery
