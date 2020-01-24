Those pesky noises that can drive us nuts

M ost likely, at some time or another, you have asked, “What is that noise I hear?” Those unidentified sounds, especially those in the otherwise quiet still of night, can get on our last nerve. Sometimes they can cause our imaginations to run wild and scare us half to death. When a picture falls off the wall in the middle of the night, and you can’t get your wife to get out of bed to go see what it was, it is definitely no fun. You have to muster up at least as much courage as the person had who ate the first raw oyster.
Ginger, aka sixty-five, slept on the floor by my bedside each night. Recently, for a couple of reasons, I moved her bed to the corner of the room. For one, I grew tired of tripping over her when I got up in the middle of the night. What do you mean, “Why do I get up in the middle of the night?”
If you are old enough to get free coffee you know why...especially if you drank too much of that coffee too close to bedtime. I also moved her because she snores. I haven’t said too much about that one for fear that this snoring boy might end up joining Ginger in the corner of the floor. She has not always snored, but then neither have I. Now that she and I are both old enough to get free coffee, well, we snore ever so slightly. Ginger’s senior adulthood is in dog years, but mine, as much as I hate to admit it, is the real thing. Some nights, she and I have snoring contests. She also makes an assortment of other noises during the night that sometimes keep me awake. Ginger usually minds very well, but recently when she kept making this licking sound that was keeping me awake, no matter how much I called to her to stop, the noise kept right on. I had to apologize to the ole girl after I discovered that the noise was not a licking noise but a ticking noise. There is a clock in our bedroom.
One of my friends said he might be closer to needing assisted living than he thought. One morning he kept hearing a noise coming from his sink. It seemed to have started right after he turned on the water. He turned off the water but the noise continued. He turned on the hot-water side and the noise still continued. Because his air-conditioner unit is located directly outside his bathroom window, he thought maybe it was the air-conditioner. They had had an issue with the unit about a month earlier, so he feared it had torn up again. Finally, he asked his wife if she could help him locate the noise. After listening for a minute, she checked the electrical outlet, pushed down on the sink stopper, but nothing seemed to stop the noise. The strangest thing happened when she picked up her husband’s electric toothbrush, which was lying on the sink...and turned it off. The mystery was solved. Hey, at least they didn’t have to buy a new heating and cooling unit.
So often those things that tend to drive us up the wall, out of bed, or keep us awake at night, turn out to be nothing or have some logical explanation and can easily be solved. Sometimes our minds begin to conger up all kinds of boogers and problems, when there is actually nothing to fear. I believe the apostle Paul summed it up when he said, “Be anxious for nothing!”
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
