Orgeron caption contest winner goes Edgar Allen Poe on Coach O

This is an opinion cartoon caption contest cartoon.
Congratulations, B.B. Joyner. Your winning caption gave Coach Orgeron the bird! Well played. You’ve won yourself a date with a signed print of this cartoon. (Send me an email: jdcrowe@al.com.)
There were several good captions to pick from for this contest.
In no particular order, here are the finalists:
Maury Brook: “Now I have to return to my second job... the Voice of Cookie Monster.”
Chris Lee: “I dreamed Cookie Monster was chasing me because I wouldn’t stop impersonating him.”
Diane Hart: “Maybe I could get a job with The Voice.”
@Dallasthebarber: “Ed Orgeron has accepted new role as Grandpa Joe from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in new Baton Rouge Theatre production.”
Mike Hodges: “Nevermore” quoth the raven, “ Not even Nick could rehabilitate your career.”
Jimmy Kane: “Yivn oik ui cbnswq lkip hy trd. Go Tigers! (Response by Patrick Kelly:) “Covfefe?”
Thanks to all for playing!
JD Crowe is the cartoonist for Alabama Media Group and AL.com and 2020 RFK Human Rights Award winner for Editorial Cartoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.