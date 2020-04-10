Steven Stiefel’s piece, “Patriotism is being considerate,” moved me to affirm what he wrote, plus to consider several, perhaps more fundamental questions for us all.
“Not liking being told what to do,” describes more than just Alabamians. In other words, Bubba, you are not alone. However, in a community like ours, nurtured in Christian thought, one would think that Paul’s words to God’s people would suffice:
Romans 13:1-2, “Let every person be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore, he who resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves.”
In this crisis, government is doing what it is commissioned to do, to protect the people within its jurisdiction. All of us Bubbas need to go home, stay there and take note of the warning at the end of the verse.
While at home, we would do well to give thought to a deeper series of questions, such as: Is someone behind the coronavirus and if so, what is he saying to us and how are we to hear? I believe someone is behind it, is speaking to us and we need to listen through the ears of faith.
Firstly, the God of the Bible controls this virus and all viruses. Scripture affirms his goodness through and through, but it also certifies his control over all things, both the good and the bad. Consider these Scriptural examples: Hannah spoke of the Lord saying, “The Lord kills and makes alive; he brings down to Sheol and raises up.” The prophet Isaiah quoted the Lord giving a self-description, “I am the Lord, and there is no other, causing well-being and creating calamity; I am the Lord who does all these.” The writer to the Hebrews in speaking of Jesus, says, “He holds all things together by the word of his power.” So, we must face head-on the truth that God controls this virus, always acts purposely and desires for us to hear, gain wisdom and to respond in and through this crisis.
John Mathieu, Fort Payne
Editor’s note: This letter will run as a two-part series with the second instalment in the Saturday, April 18-19 edition.
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby @times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.