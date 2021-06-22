As Oliver, on Green Acres, used to sing, “Farm living is the life for me.” If so, Jean, Drew, and I, were living the life last week. We spent the week at a VRBO, billed as an urban farm. It is located in the Neely’s Bend community, which is Northeast of Nashville, and South of Madison, Tennessee. It is a little slice of country, but in the backyard of a bustling city. The area contains several-hundred acres of some of the last remaining rural land in Davidson Country, Tennessee. The Cumberland River makes a giant loop there, with a big bend at its Southern end. The land between the river and down to the loop forms an inland peninsula. Across one side of the river is the former site of Opryland Theme Park, and across the other side of the river is Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. The only problem is no bridges or ferries cross the river there. The community’s lack of development is largely due to its inaccessibility. Those who live there love it that way.
As I shared last week, I took Jean to the Southern Baptist Convention for our wedding anniversary. Although we’ve been to Nashville numerous times, there were sites we had never seen, so we decided to stay over for a few days after the convention. When I began my online search for a place to stay in Nashville, almost everything was already booked. What was left was either more expensive than I wanted to pay, or was really far away from the convention site. Then, I found this little white house on a farm, but located only about fifteen minutes from downtown. The price was reasonable and the location sounded like fun.
We awoke each morning to Big Red’s crowing, then sat on one of the two porches sipping coffee and listening to doves cooing. The large rooster and his brood of hens live on the farm, along with three ducks. One of our favorite activities was watching and feeding the chickens and ducks. They laid eggs which were available to us if we chose. Past the chicken’s area was a large pasture with cows and sheep. Tiny and Daisy, two Great Pyrenees dogs who each weighed well over 100 pounds, guarded the pasture animals. Daisy stayed inside the fence the entire time, while Tiny guarded the perimeter, but mostly visited us and neighbors for large doses of petting.
We saw several wild animals on the farm too. One day we watched a mother deer and her two fawns frolicking around in the back yard. The most intriguing thing we saw glided across our backyard one afternoon. I wasn’t sure what I was seeing at first, until I saw white stripes across their backs. As they drew nearer, I counted five of them. Do you know what you call a group of skunks? No, not stinky, malodorous, or putrid, although they can be. They are called a surfeit. Surfeit is defined as an excessive amount of something. That is fitting, because a surfeit of skunks has an excessive amount of stink! Fortunately, they kept that to themselves.
We had a great time on the farm, as well as in Nashville. Our hosts were fabulous. Our convention went well, and we saw several old friends. We walked beside the river near the farm, and we walked down Broadway in town. We ate the famous Jack’s BBQ, and later at Famous Dave’s BBQ. I like BBQ! We spent an entire day at The Hermitage, and another one at the Antique Archaeology Store and mall seen on American Pickers
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
