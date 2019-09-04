Gary Steven Anderson “Turdhead” was born in Rentan, WA, on Jan. 1, 1950 but raised in Marietta, GA, where he graduated in 1969 from Sprayberry High School and was quarterback of the football team. A master storyteller and jokester, more than just about anything, he loved to make people laugh. He was a self-proclaimed Professional Chef, Wheel of Fortune Champion, Marbles Master, The Lion Tamer and Backbone of the W&A. Gary had hundreds of friends who knew and loved him – mostly because he was always open and honest, and you got exactly what you saw. A lot of people didn’t know how truly tender-hearted he was. If he loved you, you knew it.
Following high school Gary attended Northeast Jr. College for one year, where he claimed to major in Rook before joining the U.S. Military where he trained and served alongside the French Commandos in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He retired in 2010 from CSX Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer after 36 years.
Gary passed peacefully on Aug. 31, 2019 at Riverview Hospital in Gadsden, AL, following complications from a stomach virus that his heart wasn’t able to overcome. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Cindy Rogers Anderson; and daughter, Sarah Anderson Walker “Punky” (Ryan). Uncle, Jack Anderson. Sisters, Melva Tate and Jonnie Rogers Branch; Honorary Brother, Gary Bradley “Shooter” (Regina), Honorary Daughter, Vickie Rogers Fischer “BeBe” (Todd), Honorary Granddaughter, Hannah Fischer “Monkey Butt,” Honorary Sons: Marcus Gipson, Andy Essex and Nick Shrader, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lois Hukill Anderson in 2015, and later by his father, M. M. Anderson in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Per Gary’s wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be conducted at his and Cindy’s home on September 15, 2019. Details on the service can be obtained from Rainsville Funeral Home.
In the immortal words of Gus McRae in Lonesome Dove - one of Gary’s favorite movies, “By God, Turdhead [sic], it was a hell of a party.”
