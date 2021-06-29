Over 400 years ago, our European forefathers settled in this land. We have only been a free and independent country for a little over half that time. Jamestown, Virginia, was settled in 1607. The Pilgrims arrived in 1620 and founded Plymouth. Eventually, there were 13 British Colonies, none of which were free and self-controlled. On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the day, or at least close to it, when they declared their freedom. It would take a war after the declaration to actually gain that freedom.
In 1775, in Concord, Massachusetts, the first gunshot for freedom was fired. It has been called “The shot heard around the world.” That was the unofficial beginning of the war for independence. By June of the next year, a committee was formed to compose a formal written Declaration of Independence. Thomas Jefferson drafted it. John Hancock, President of the Continental Congress, signed it in bold letters so, “King George could read it without his spectacles.” After various changes and rewritings, a vote was taken by the representatives from each colony to approve the declaration. Only 9 of the 13 voted in favor at first, with Pennsylvania and South Carolina voting no, and Delaware and New York abstaining. Eventually, all 13 colonies approved the document. On July 2, 1776, independence was declared. John Adams from Massachusetts told his wife, Abigail, that July 2 would become a holiday that would be celebrated throughout the nation. He missed it by only two days! Then, on July 5, copies of the Declaration of Independence were distributed, and on July 6, The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to print it. The first public reading of the declaration was on July 8, at Independence Square, in Philadelphia. It was read twice that day to cheering crowds and ringing bells. If Crazy Carl’s or Wild Willie’s had existed back then, they would have shooting off fireworks and Roman candles. The bell at Independence Hall, originally known as the Province Bell, was rung. We know it today as The Liberty Bell. The Liberty Bell’s inscription reads, “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land and the inhabitants thereof.” Ever since that week, 245 years ago, we have been celebrating our independence.
Here’s the thing of which I am most aware. The declaring of independence did not make anyone free. What it did do was bring on a war. Freedom still had to be gained. Our national independence had to be fought for and seized. People had to be willing to sacrifice all they had. An estimated 6,800 were killed in action, and thousands of others died in the aftermath. There has always been, and always will be, a high price for freedom. On this national holiday that we call The Fourth of July, or Independence Day, I give thanks for the ones before who paid a high price for our freedom. I give thanks to those through the years, and even to this day, who have served to protect our freedom. This gift is far too precious to be lost, ignored, or taken for granted.
Now, in every aspect of our lives…nationally, spiritually, emotionally, we can declare our freedom, but it always takes more than a declaration. In many of those aspects, it has already been bought, fought, and paid for. We must only accept it as a gift, give thanks for it, defend what we have, and then live it to the fullest. Happy Independence Day!
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
