When it comes to our environment, we don’t have the benefit of a Bond villain hovering over us to monologue with the details of our demise to make the threats abundantly clear. Instead of the stark realities, we prefer to indulge fantasies that, like the fictional super spy, we’ll be able to save ourselves, stop the bad guys and restore balance before too much damage is done.
This year, a Netflix movie called “Don’t Look Up” used the metaphor of an asteroid the size of Mt Everest hurling toward the planet as a stand-in for climate change. Such a thing could very well happen. There have been more than one headline recently about objects in our cosmic neighborhood getting too close for comfort.
It’s happened before and is the reason this column is being written by a human instead of a T-Rex (that and its freakishly short arms).
If the Earth was definitely going to collide with something with a high probability of extinguishing life on this planet, would you want advance warning? How would your life change if you knew the hour it would end? Would you tell your crush how you feel? Would you murder someone who gets on your nerves since you already face a death sentence?
I’m pretty confident our leaders would sugarcoat it because the absence of hope is terrifying. And many of us would take a knee and pray for divine intervention, which assumes God wasn’t the one who nudged the rock in our direction in the first place. Who could blame Him, really, since we haven’t done a terribly good job of taking care of His creation and our species is moving backward when the Russians and the Islamic State are competing with the original Nazis for worst atrocity ever.
Denial is the most predictable reaction to doom. If you don’t believe me, just look in the mirror.
We keep hearing that we are five years away from a “tipping point” from which our planet will be unable to reverse the impacts of a changing climate, but we’ve arrived at a moment when scientists are getting arrested for leading civil disobedience campaigns in a desperate bid to get leaders to act.
Would you panic if I told you we’ve already moved beyond the capacity to change what’s coming and our children will inherit an increasingly desolate place where crop failure becomes the norm, endless floods, wildfires and famine create millions of refugees and nations fight brutal wars over the resources that are not yet consumed?
Methane is a powerful gas emitted into the atmosphere from both human activities (livestock, waste and landfills) and decaying organic matter and the second biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now say there’s a methane feedback loop beyond humans’ ability to control. Last year saw the largest annual increase in atmospheric methane levels since measurements began in 1983.
A recent IPCC report says we have three years to mitigate the worst of what’s coming and must decrease greenhouse gas emissions fast.
Consider the fact that a billion animals died in Australian wildfires in a single season.
It’s easy to kick the can down the road and pretend it doesn’t affect us here in paradise.
Climate science is incredibly complicated, whereas lobbyists easily seed doubt by telling us that we should go on about our daily lives without any modification of our behavior because those nerds just want to control us, speaking on behalf of a petroleum industry that currently controls us.
We aren’t getting angry enough about people destroying our planet for profit.
What can we do? Stop buying drinks packaged in plastic bottles. Make your next car a hybrid. Every little bit helps... And just maybe care more about this and less about what the Kardashians are doing.
Take a minute to appreciate how good we had it at the peak of our civilization before we destroyed ourselves.
