A Closer Look: Milligan v Merrill case goes before SCOTUS on Oct. 4

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Milligan v Merrill, with a ruling handed down in 2023. At issue is whether the Supreme Court will uphold and affirm the Voting Rights Act passed nearly 60 years ago.

