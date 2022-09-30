A Closer Look: Milligan v Merrill case goes before SCOTUS on Oct. 4

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Milligan v Merrill, with a ruling handed down in 2023.
At issue is whether the Supreme Court will uphold and affirm the Voting Rights Act passed nearly 60 years ago.
This case deals with redistricting, the once-in-a-decade process of accounting for state-level population changes across the country to draw new district maps from the federal level to the local level. Plaintiffs argue that gerrymandering to gain political favor denies minority communities the ability to choose a candidate of their choice to fight for how funding is distributed for healthcare, schools, and roads. They argue that under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, Alabama’s congressional map should feature two majority-minority districts.
The suit was brought before a panel of three federal judges that agreed in January with the plaintiffs. The court ordered new maps be drawn, citing “irreparable hard that voters will suffer if the 2022 election uses an unlawful map”.
The State of Alabama appealed to the Supreme Court. Legislators asserted that a new map would impair and impede their ability to protect the Reapportionment Committee’s interest in conducting Congressional redistricting and Secretary of State John Merrill lacks the authority to conduct redistricting.
The legislators denied that the Legislature intentionally discriminated on the basis of race or used race to draw any majority-black congressional districts and seek to have the case dismissed because their legislative immunity and privilege protect them from discovery into their process. That immunity is included in the Constitution to protect members from criminal or civil liability and from questioning with respect to events occurring during the legislative process to shield them from the burden of defending themselves against litigation.
The Plaintiffs argue that the equitable distribution of political power relies on the principle of “one person, one vote” and if each person’s vote does not carry equal weight, the elections they participate in are hardly more than performative democracy.
