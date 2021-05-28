I hope everyone is enjoying this long Memorial Day weekend. As you read this, I am possibly poolside grilling out and getting some rays of sunshine. I hope you are as well. With schools on break and folks setting out on vacations, it feels like summer has unofficially begun.
We’ve come an incredibly long way in one year. June 2020 was when new cases of COVID-19 just exploded in DeKalb County. We went from 5 new cases on May 31, 2020 to 32 new cases on June 19, spiking to 117 new cases on July 14. The next big spike after that was in early October, steadily rising to a peak of 135 new cases reported on Dec. 16.
Thousands of vaccinations later, we are still seeing new cases of COVID-19, but at a far far lesser rate. I received the Moderna vaccine as soon as I qualified. A sense of relief washed over me two weeks after I received the second dose and could safely mingle. Two weeks ago, I went to the Chattanooga Market, where a swarm of humanity gathered to shop and simply relish in the illusion that we have returned to normalcy.
I expect that tourism and going out to bars and restaurants will soar in the weeks and months ahead as people who’ve been stuck at home fulfill that human need to be social and broaden our experiences. Although I love to visit Chattanooga, I’m always mindful that our local businesses have struggled in the past year and need our purchases to crawl back up to where they were before this tragedy struck. They need us to eat, drink and shop here at home – and they need good, reliable people to come work to meet the demand.
Deliberately going somewhere when you want to -- and not just because you’re forced to resupply -- is a bit of a psychological adjustment for those of us who’ve been particularly cautious, spending our free time at home streaming Netflix instead of bar-hopping this whole time. Gathering with friends recently, I found it awkward to start conversations. How does human interaction with people from other households work again?
The issue of mask-wearing became politicized (everything seems to get that way during an election year), with proponents judging others for the defiant act of refusing to wear a face covering because it was, like, tyranny or something to be asked to be considerate of others who weren’t as keen on catching a disease spreading around. To switch gears and now be the one walking about with grin exposed, it feels strange. Wonderful and liberating, yet also a bit uncomfortable. Like someone may be judging you, even though you’ve been careful for months and your vaccination card is all filled up.
It’s still a good idea to wear a mask if you aren’t vaccinated and/or will be around large groups who may include those unvaccinated. From what I’ve read, it is still possible to catch or spread COVID after being vaccinated, although your likelihood of showing the symptoms and requiring hospitalization greatly decrease. I recently spoke with an old friend who has been struggling for months with the long-term effects of a severe coronavirus infection. This is far from over, even for those on the mend.
The existence of these vaccines in such a short time frame is nothing short of miraculous. It’s a triumph of the ability of scientists to come together in a herculean effort. I’m sure prayers have helped it along. Many have put off or refused to get vaccinated because it is unusual to get a vaccine so quickly, and their skepticism is understandable. Politics may be impossible to separate from the pandemic. The Trump Administration deserves credit for getting the push for vaccines rolling and the current occupant of the White House deserves praise for a massive logistical feat of getting so many Americans vaccinated so swiftly. To suggest that you can only give credit to one or the other is a bit hypocritical when the truth is that we were all facing this horror together, even if it hardly seemed like it.
One final thought: It would be an added layer of tragedy not to self-reflect on how this historic catastrophe affected each of us, so let sink in any of the hard-earned wisdom that comes from our shared suffering and sacrifice. This Memorial Day, let’s remember those we lost and do some soul-searching about what we learned about ourselves… and our neighbors.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
