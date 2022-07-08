My old friend Mark Harrison has come home to join us as an occasional contributor. I’m excited to add some new voices and perspectives to our products.
Another contributor, Austin Sherrill, makes his debut on page A2 with his profile of a young man who has become popular on the TikTok social media platform.
Sometimes people contact us wanting to become a contributor, which I welcome and encourage. Even those who can’t commit to doing regular freelance submissions are welcome to send us letters to the editor sounding off on the issues of the day.
Aspiring writers often ask what we are looking for. I usually say:
A Local Focus: we get enough national news shoved down our throats on the evening news. We try to keep the attention squarely on DeKalb County people and issues. If some national event affects us here, we localize it as much as possible.
Accountability: We have the awesome privilege/responsibility of reflecting our community and being its voice. We are also public watchdogs tasked with keeping those in power honest, exposing abuse and waste and being authentic to the truth. To remain relevant, our words need to matter.
Helpful Information: It’s a scary world with threats, so we try to equip our readers with the facts they need to guard against our shared risks of modern life. We also love sharing unique “life hacks” and specialized knowledge held by local people with some expertise.
Upcoming Event Previews: We welcome details about upcoming events that the community may want to know about and share in enjoying. People increasingly share such details on Facebook but fail to share beyond that. Facebook deliberately limits how many users actually see such posts unless you pay them to “promote” or “boost” it. Plus, not everyone has time for social media to find your needle in a haystack. You don’t have to write a fancy press release. Just send us the who, what, when, where and why, then we’ll clean it up for you.
Diversity: In a healthy democracy, many different voices and perspectives are shared. And we are a better newspaper and community when a variety of niche groups and viewpoints participate in the conversation. We don’t want to ignore anyone whose voice may tend to get lost as part of a balanced diet of information. Besides, it can be absolutely fascinating learning from someone who may have been overlooked in the past. We are all now empowered with a voice. Speak up.
Nostalgia: As DeKalb’s oldest newspaper, we leverage our longevity and share the fun and familiar.
Escapism: Some of our content offers relief from the struggles of everyday life with lifestyle features and information about how to get more joy out of living here.
I hope that’s helpful.
