I always look back to the year before and consider how accurate my predictions have panned out.
A year ago, I said life would start returning to normal, although we would still need to continue wearing the annoying masks for a bit longer since it would take a while to get everyone vaccinated.
I underestimated how stubborn human beings and the coronavirus itself would be. I thought we had it on the ropes in January 2021 when case numbers dramatically started to decline. We went from 5,057 new cases on January 8 to zero on July 3rd, but things dramatically accelerated after that 11,000 on August 6 thanks to the emergence of the Delta variant. Things appeared to get better after that, with only 528 new cases as of Nov. 28. As I write this, we’re back at 5,975 and rising in an almost vertical line.
After nearly two years of this, I’m tired of worrying. And wearing masks. And getting booster shots. But COVID doesn’t care if I’m tired. Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health called it when she told me that if a larger percentage of our state’s population did not get vaccinated, more infectious variants would potentially start to compromise existing vaccines and antibody therapies, placing those of us who have already been immunized back at square one. It does appear, however, that previous vaccinations do still offer much protection, although not the steel shield of immunity that many likely imagined when we lined up for the jab.
Our country hit a record seven-day average of 254,496 new COVID-19 cases this week, blowing the previous record of about 251,989 daily cases set on January 11. Yeah, 2021 has felt a bit like one step forward, two steps back. We lost a lot of good people this year due to this disease.
I said we would come back out in public in massive numbers after being isolated at home for months. From my experience, very true. I’d never seen so many people out in Fort Payne during events. We experienced the triumphant return of Boom Days and Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-Ins. But some of the things that just seemed to happen year after year, I sense that a year’s break provided a convenient excuse to end some of the events and traditions that organizers no longer wanted to fool with.
It was quite an adjustment going back to in-person meetings and seeing folks again who clearly had gotten out of the habit of showering daily. We’re all doing the best we can in tough circumstances. We should take this moment to reflect on what we sacrificed and how more resilient we’ve become as a people. I barely recognize some folks I knew regularly in 2019. Like a battle-tested army, they’re sharp as knives now.
I also predicted a year ago that we weren’t done debating the outcome of the presidential election. Days later, I was shocked and dismayed to witness the violent insurrection on the steps of our nation’s Capitol as elected officials scrambled for their lives. Much anger remains among the American people, but we remain divided over who deserves that outrage. I expect we won’t have all of the answers tomorrow, but with it being an election year, the politicians in D.C. will do their best to blame each other and deflect from their own accountability.
Looking forward to 2022, it’s time to make some quick predictions.
Things will get worse before they get better. Prices will stay high and it will continue to take a ridiculously long time for packages to ship and fast food drive-thru lines to move. At the same time, things have got to start leveling out. Our elected officials will be under some pressure to reduce our misery for their political self-preservation. We need to recognize and be appreciative of how hard they work to get us there.
I predict we’ll see a boom in electric vehicle (EV) sales. The push is on and the grownups have bought in. It’s a safe bet that technology will take more giant leaps forward in 2022, including advancements in robotics, expansion of cryptocurrency and further commercialization of the space travel industry.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
