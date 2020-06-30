Dear Editor,
I write concerning the race riots and protests in this country. The incident that started all of this was mishandled by the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There was no excuse for the death of the victim. He was already handcuffed and on the ground. The policeman that had his knee on the victim’s neck had many things against him before that incident happened. He should have been fired before this incident came up.
The Atlanta, Georgia incident: The victim brought it upon himself by resisting arrest, pulled a gun and turned around to fire upon a police officer.
These incidents are no excuse for certain people destroying property and firing on innocent civilians. We have all got a right for free speech, but not to disrupt the life and welfare of people. This is what laws and regulations are for. We all have to live in the same world regardless of our differences.
There is a movement trying to do away with the statues and names of all the people that fought for the Confederacy. These things happened and it’s not going to change history. Do we want out younger generations to believe a bunch of lies?
Slavery has been around since the days of Noah. Noah had three sons that represent the three primary races on the Earth. After the flood, Noah planted a grape vineyard. He got drunk off the wine. He layed naked in his tent. Ham saw Noah’s nakedness and told Shem and Japheth. Noah awoke from his nakedness and cursed Ham and told Ham that he would be a servant to Shem and Japheth. (Genesis 9:18-29)
Many people think that the Civil War was about freeing slaves, also the issue of slavery was involved. This was not the primary reason. The main issue was the 11 Confederate state seceded or left the Union. The Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor on April 12, 1860 and that started the Civil War. The war ended April 9, 1865. “The Emancipation Proclamation” established by Abraham Lincoln to free the slaves in the United States took effect January 1, 1863.
Blood was shed by both sides during the Civil War. Robert E. Lee did not own any slaves. He was the commander in chief of the Southern forces. He left the Union because he wanted to stay loyal to his home state of Virginia. After the war, his land was taken and turned into a military cemetery.
If the United States wants to rename everything that was pertaining to the Civil War and slavery, remember John Newton, who used to haul Black slaves from Africa, who was “born again” or saved, penned the most popular hymn in the world, “New Britan” or “Amazing Grace”. The tune is believed to have originated from an African melody. Maybe they want to strip it from the hymn books.
Folks, let’s repent from this line of thinking and come to our common sense.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
