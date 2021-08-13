When I am seriously confused about what to do, I ask myself one simple question and then add a corollary piece of wisdom. The question is, “What do I want?” The wisdom is “Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most.”
There are many situations in which we are powerless to get what we want. I did not have the power to keep my sister from dying of cancer. There are also times when we have the power but don’t use it, or don’t use it wisely.
We can consider these two issues (power and want) in addressing almost any problem.
Regarding Covid-19, what do you want?
If you want to stay healthy and not spread the disease to anyone you love, you know how to do that. And, you have the power to do that. It is true that no one can make you do it. You have both the power and the freedom to choose.
If you want to show the world that “they” can’t tell you what to do, you have the power to do that. However, that means you also have the power to spread the disease. This disease could kill you, your family, your neighbors and your friends. Sadly, even vaccinated people with compromised immune systems could die from this disease. So, you also have the power to kill my family, my neighbors and my friends.
If people die of a disease you laid at their doorstep, you have not used your power wisely. I am certain that is not what you want most; but it is your choice and your responsibility.
What do you want?
Tobey Miller, Fort Payne, Alabama
