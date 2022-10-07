Dear Editor,
So the city council keeps pushing for Food City with taxpayers money -- my thing about this is they never asked us!
Drinkard Development LLC in Fort Payne alone owns DeKalb Plaza -- Tractor Supply, Big Lots, Aarons, Dollar General, ABC Liquor, New China, Factory Connection, Harbor Freight, UGO Grocery, Pet Depot, Papa Johns, just to name a few.
Then we travel to Drinkard Drive, yes there’s a Drinkard Drive -- Winsouth Credit Union, Rehab Partners. Now people that’s just in Fort Payne!
Drinkard Development LLC owns several large stripmalls and business properties throughout Alabama!
So why would taxpayers of Fort Payne Alabama be on the hook to Drinkard Development they’re earned taxpaying dollars to upgrade Drinkards private property!
I want my taxpaying dollars to upgrade my own property!
So you have two large companies getting your tax dollars for they’re benefit to bring Food City to an already saturated area of grocery stores! Why not give them tax breaks instead like we have everyone else?
Let Food City come -- but come with they’re own money!
Melanie Miller
Fort Payne
