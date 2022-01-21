It’s back! Inside today’s edition, you’ll see the ballot for the 2022 competition to determine the Best of DeKalb!
For 28 years, readers have taken this opportunity let the world know that (__) is the best and deserves to be recognized for it.
This year, we have added “Best City Park,” “Best Community Celebration” and “Best/Most Unique Business Name.” We’ve also added some categories as new types of businesses and organizations have come into the picture. It hasn’t made much sense in the past to include a category if a certain type of business is the only game in town, but once they have some competition, that’s where your input can help decide which has the competitive edge.
In addition to this newspaper, readers will have four (4) more chances to fill out ballots and submit them to us before the deadline on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. They can either be mailed to us at The Times-Journal, P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968-1604 or hand-delivered to our office between 8 a.m-4 p.m., Monday-Friday (please be vaccinated and/or wearing a mask).
When casting your ballot, please be sure to include the first and last name of the individuals you are voting for, along with their place of employment. We can’t deliver awards without this information.
We ask that our readers be good sports and not attempt to find ways to hack voting to give any business or organization an unnatural advantage.
The larger purpose of publishing the Best of DeKalb each year is to determine which people, places and things have earned special recognition among everyday citizens by virtue of the people involved trying harder than the next guy and putting a little more effort into making sure people have a great experience worth recommending to others. It’s in the interest of people to give it their all, but Best of DeKalb just creates a bit more incentive, which benefits all of us as consumers!
There’s magic in numbers, but it’s not just another popularity contest. Once enough people share their experiences and take up for their favorite (__), you get a pretty good idea of who and what people are authentically loyal to.
It’s amazing that after all of these years, those banners and magnets declaring that someone is officially top dog in their category still matters.
Of course, it matters! Even if you don’t win a category, you win by caring enough to try and earn it. Why wouldn’t you feel proud when your community newspaper shows up with a certificate making it official?! We love that employees feel great pride knowing that their workplace stands out among local companies for all the right reasons.
Another way you can vote is with your dollars as you make choices while shopping locally.
Thanks in advance to everyone who participates! Businesses and organizations appreciate your vote of confidence and our readers take tremendous interest in what you have to say!
Now, sound off, DeKalb!
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
