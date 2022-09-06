For about as long as I can remember, I have loved watching the Olympic Games. I have dreamed of competing in them, but to my knowledge, shooting marbles was never one of the events.

I was never good enough to compete in any of the other events. I probably wasn’t good enough to compete in marbles either, but since that isn’t an event, we may never know.

