After seeing the wreck at Joe’s Truck Stop this morning I am mad, upset, PO’d and any other adjective you want to add! I have driven a truck for over 40 years with over 4 million safe miles. The so called brake check area over a 1/2 mile away from the top of the mountain is a total waste of money.
There is a simple fix for this and I have told some of our local officials but have been basically laughed at and was told it wouldn’t ever happen. So I am begging you to get me a meeting with Senator Livingston and Representative Ledbetter along with the state highway engineer at Joe’s truck stop. Then when I get through explaining how to fix the problem let them tell me it can’t be done.
Mike McElhaney, Fort Payne, Alabama
