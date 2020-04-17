Dear Gov. Kay Ivey,
I first want to thank you for your invaluable leadership during this time. I know it is difficult to balance the people’s needs, their health and the State’s economy. I think you have done an outstanding job during extremely difficult times, including your own shoulder injury. Yet during this time, you have faithfully executed your duties and have also assumed some that were personal to you in nature – you took time to call an old friend when they needed a call. Thank you!
Last week, I took a little drive about our fair city. It so sad to see our local storefronts covered in brown paper, parking spaces empty, and it seems every door has a note taped to it. CLOSED FOR COVID 19. At a large local retailer, their parking lot that is always full from opening of business on Monday to close Saturday evening, is empty, their employees too at home. I always heard if you spent a dollar in a local store, it circulated through town Seven times before it leaves town; its time to get those dollars circulating again!
The United States (Alabama) was built by small businesses under the same restrictions placed on those stores open, limited numbers, appropriate social distancing, use the same criteria currently in place! Governor, you were a banker once, while all these may not be considered “essential businesses”, I can assure you if you ask the owner and their banker, both will reply absolutely essential!
Governor, I do understand the fine balance and the difficult decision you have, but let’s re-open our businesses, most importantly let’s get Alabama Working-Together!
Thank you and God Bless,
Steve Livingston
State Senator, District 8
Scottsboro
