Apparently I touched a nerve with last week’s column about online trolls deliberately making people feel bad with cruel words.
I can totally understand why. We face an epidemic of people getting a crass thrill out of provoking a strong reaction.
Unfortunately, we can’t round them up and force them to act right. That merely gives them the attention they crave and some legitimate grievance to play the victim card.
No, the only solution is to deny them of that attention.
People who do this are a lot like hornets, prone to becoming aggressive when feeling insecure.
While we can’t remove a hornet’s ability to surprise and sting us, we can neutralize the effectiveness of it’s venom by putting a cold compress where it hurts. Figuratively speaking, that is.
The quickest way to disarm a bully is by not giving him or her the satisfaction of seeing you’re bothered.
One of the best illustrations of this was in an episode of the TV show “Mad Men” where ad man Don Draper shares an elevator with a copywriter angered that his idea wasn’t pitched to a client. He tells Don, “I feel bad for you.” Don responds, “I don’t think about you at all.”
An emotional cold compress starts by learning to be okay with people not liking you. Someone has a right to hold an opinion about you, regardless of whether it is inaccurate or ignorant. First impressions can often mislead.
If you’re un-bothered enough, the troll becomes the one looking petty.
Donald Trump built a political empire out of “owning the libs”, but his escalating, provocative attacks on even people inside of his own political party reveal his greatest weakness: a dependency on needing to be the center of attention at all times.
His biggest fear is losing his power to sting and becoming irrelevant away from the limelight. A "has been" if you will. He's incredibly invested in giving the impression that he's rich, successful, popular -- basically, the best at everything ever -- and to imply otherwise is perceived by him as an act of war. The moment he stops running for president, the attention and his massive influence fades.
For someone whose persona is the tough guy, he’s notoriously thin-skinned. Any criticism of him is guaranteed to incite a vicious counter-attack on social media or at one of his rallies. He admitted as much, bragging how he hits back twice as hard. A more savvy politician might hold his tongue, keep people guessing and not illustrate that he's so easily baited. In that sense, Trump is predictable, thus vulnerable to manipulation.
If you are the sort who thinks Trump can do no wrong and my words are ignorant, feel free to follow my advice and don't take this critique personally. We can agree to disagree, right?
I stand by my assertion that true power lies in choosing not to care whether someone likes you or not. A wounded soul can leave the scent of blood in the water. Someone seemingly comfortable being alone rules his or her world. Someone desperate for “Likes” on social media is sort of sad.
If you base your self-perception on what other people think of you, you’ll always be miserable.
As I said last week, there will always be someone who doesn’t like you, even if you are the best person in the world. Somebody will find a reason to dislike or disrespect you. Be yourself and accept that your value does not lie in being validated by other people.
Be thankful whenever someone is authentic or rejects you because they save you time you might otherwise waste trying to make them like you. Your haters keep you humble.
Consistently live your life with such integrity that if a hater accused you of something terrible, other people would laugh at the ridiculousness.
Not clicking with someone doesn’t mean you aren’t good enough or lack something within yourself. Sometimes it’s as simple as not being compatible with another person at a particular moment. If you are true to yourself and practice patience, you’ll find others who are compatible with the real you.
Sometimes harsh words are merely someone having a bad day and lashing out at a convenient target -- or distracting attention away from themselves.
“People-pleasers” who are too nice are needy, which is unattractive, and they are trapped in a vicious cycle of feeling bad about themselves. This enslaves them in desperation for external validation. It makes them easy prey for abuse by the users of the world because of a sad desperation to be liked. They get mocked for being “thirsty” because the truth is that it’s impossible to respect someone who’ll put up with bad behavior instead of surgically removing toxic people without hesitation. We only value that which is scarce and must be earned/pursued.
Whether you feel liked or appreciated should be irrelevant to being a considerate person. You aren’t really that nice if your politeness is contingent upon the amount of adoration that is reciprocated.
Choosing to take the high road while brushing off hateful words and not allowing yourself to be affected by them makes you bulletproof.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His Email is steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
