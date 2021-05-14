I desire to express my appreciation for our Ft. Payne Policemen in this special week. The entire police force perform their duties in an exemplary manner. Police Chief David Davis was a superb choice made by the City Council this year. He was an investigator in Ft. Payne and then served with The DeKalb Sheriff’s Department.
Former Chief Randy Bynum was also efficient during the Black Lives Matter march also prior and after. There have been many riots across our beloved USA with many police departments being defunded. My suggestion is to increase the salaries of all Policeman as they put their lives on the line each day and are not sure they will return home.
“God bless the peacemaker for they shall be called the children of God” Matthew 5:9
Mary Anne Cole,
Fort Payne, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.