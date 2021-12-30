Abraham Lincoln once asked an audience how many legs a dog has if you count the tail as a leg. When the audience answered five, Lincoln corrected them saying the answer was four. The fact that you call the tail a leg does not make it a leg. There is a lesson in this for us today.
How many Americans will die of Covid-19 if you call it a hoax? The correct answer is over 820,000. Calling it a hoax does not prevent people from dying from it.
How many people will be saved from Covid if we encourage them to take ivermectin and hydroxychloriquin rather than getting vaccinated? The answer is zero. Vaccinations save lives. Unscientific remedies haven’t saved anyone. The truth is that Covid-19 is a highly contagious, deadly disease. The lie that it was a hoax and that it would, poof, disappear, cost us lives and prosperity. If you still believe the lies, you are killing people and delaying our return to some semblance of economic normalcy.
How many electoral votes did Biden if win we remove all fraudulent votes? The correct answer is 306. Despite 60+ lawsuits, no court and no recount changed the outcome of the election. Biden won.
How many people died at the January 6th insurrection if you say it was just a peaceful tour of the capital? Five that we know of. Calling it anything other than a violent attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate election does not change the number of lives lost, the number of policemen injured, nor the damage to our nation’s capital.
How many Republicans and Fox News hosts supported, funded, planned or actively aided and abetted the Jan. 6th attack if they claim executive privilege? We may never know, but there are enough of them squirming right now as telltale emails are made public.
The Big Lie of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election is posing a major threat to our democracy. Based on that lie, many states, Alabama included, have passed laws making it more difficult for certain people to vote, mostly minorities and poor people.
How long can democracy survive if you deny people the right to vote and allow state legislatures to overturn election results they don’t like? Unfortunately, the answer to that might be up to you people with 5-legged dogs.
Tobey Miller,
Fort Payne, AL
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.