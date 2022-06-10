It’s so easy to fall into the trap of looking at other peoples’ photos on Facebook and desiring what they have to the point of feeling as if our lives are inferior and to resent them because of their big house, fancy car or pretty lover.
Social media has only heightened the pressure to measure up and makes it super-easy to flaunt what you’ve got when the smarter move might be to fly below the radar. Not only is bragging obnoxious (and very handy for advertising what burglars can find at your house while you’re in Florida for the week), but it triggers angst and anger at a time when a lot of people are under great stress.
But here’s the thing: We do ourselves a great disservice when we treat social media as an tool for assessing how we compare to others. Comparison truly is the thief of joy, and social media makes that exceedingly efficient!
So much of what we see on Facebook is either delicately curated to present us in a favorable light or to edit out the parts that are dull or don’t show us at our best.
We edit our social media presence the same way that producers of “Reality TV” programs remove sections of their footage that would put viewers to sleep or shatter a celebrity’s like-ability. Who can blame us for also wanting to put our best foot forward and create a positive impression?
Much of what’s shared online is also malarky, rubbish, hogwash, foolishness and nonsense.
It feels like a terrible violation of trust if someone ever makes derogatory statements about a “friend” on Facebook intended to damage their reputation or airs privileged email or text conversations that were intended to remain private. Unlike newspapers, which can be sued for slander unless they can demonstrate a statement is true, a 1996 statute called Section 230 gives Facebook and Google exemption from taking any responsibility for what users post on their sites. It’s no wonder, then, that these social media sites have become playgrounds for trolls, cyberbullying, copyright infringement and causing embarrassing information or photos from your past to surface.
While waiting for Congress to do something about that, we shouldn’t doubt ourselves based on what shows up in our newsfeeds. Nevertheless, we do compare our lives when we don’t know the full story. We haven’t seen how many years someone worked hard, saved and sacrificed, trading short-term pain for long-term pleasure/leisure. We haven’t seen all of hours they spent studying or trying to get that promotion at work. And we shouldn’t assume that they did not have to resort to things the rest of us would find demeaning to get a taste of a better life. We shouldn’t judge if don’t know what realizations may have cause someone to change.
So, judging where you are in life based on what you see from a distance is comparing apples and oranges. Seeing isn’t believing as long as people can fake it until they make it.
We rarely advertise the moments when we are mere mortals struggling in life and unsure of what to do to change that.
You are no less worthy or special. And I guarantee you that even though you might feel lacking, someone else desperately wishes they had your looks or your life.
So live your best life, find your own happiness and don’t waste another moment chasing illusions based on assumptions.
Let go of petty resentments. Make the life you want, don’t feel entitled to have it handed to you on a silver platter. Being consumed in despair about things you don’t have is toxic to the soul.
