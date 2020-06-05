Dear Editor,
Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where it the good way, and walk thererin, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein. (Jeremiah 6:16)
Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever. Be not carried about with divers and strange doctrines. For it is a good thing that the heart be established with grace; not with meats, which have not profited them that have been occupied therein. (Hebrews 13:8-9)
The word of God has been established and it cannot be improved or changed. The word will abide forever. (Revelation 22:19) (Luke 21:33)
I get disgusted of different preachers and teachers getting on T.V and using different translations of the Bible. There a lot of teaching and less preaching these days. The Bible says if any man lacks wisdom let him ask God in faith believing. (James 1:5-8) (Amos 8:11)
These days we have the internet and technology that has flourish few years; which is a good thing in spreading the Gospel, I believe that is what it is for. (Daniel 12:1-4). Also, we have better and faster means of travel.
We had better get back to the old way; and the church and the Christians need to take advantage of the technology of spreading the Gospel that’s what it for. (Matthew 24:14)
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
