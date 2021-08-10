I have never pictured myself as much of a writer, that is until my third year of college. Up until my final semester of college, I have been a regularly contributing member of my alma mater’s newspaper. My family and I moved to Alabama, from Chattanooga, when I was three, in January 2000.
Neither of my parents are DeKalb County natives, nor are they Alabama natives. Both were born and raised in the Chattanooga and North Georgia area, with only my father having family in the area, and my mother’s being from North Georgia/Chattanooga. I also have a younger brother, Luke, who is currently serving in the United States Navy.
I attended Henagar Junior High School from 2002, to 2011, though I never finished their junior high program, and I would spend my high school years at Cornerstone Christian Academy, graduating in 2016. My first two years of college would be spent at Northeast Alabama Community College, completing my Associate’s in Science in Political Science in 2018. During my time at Northeast, I gained a deeper appreciation for narrative, but primarily through how that narrative can function when studying history and politics; I have Keri Hamrick, and the entire English Department to thank for that.
My most formative years would be spent at Covenant College, my alma mater, where I would be exposed to things that would further reinforce my passions, as well as my faith. Encountering interesting people, reading engaging and provocative theories have all breathed new life into the faith I have today. Narrative shapes our worldview, and to me, this is best understood in either journalism, and every other genre of writing. I have Bill Tate and Robert Barham of Covenant College to thank for that, as well as Everett Reed, from Northeast Alabama Community College.
Although my focus is on writing (with some literary theory), I have always had an interest in journalism, and how all of these moving parts have to come together to weave a story, which would be where my literary expertise would come more and more into focus. And just like any good story (nonfiction or otherwise), there will always be the different individual players involved, but nobody should forget the larger, underlying contexts that may be at play.
Some of my hobbies include reading, history and building PC’s. As far as favorite genres go, I’ve always been a fantasy enthusiast, and my favorite subject of history is church history, specifically the formation of the Western Church in Europe.
Because of my passion for narratives and storytelling, I see journalism as one of the best outlets for exercising such passions, and I am absolutely excited to be part of the Times-Journal team.
Jacob Murdock is a staff writer for The Times-Journal. His email is jacob.murdock@times-journal.com.
