Give Howard’s a try

While on the go during the weekends my family enjoys trying out new restaurants in the surrounding areas. Often, a quarrel will break out regarding what we might have for dinner and while I cook most nights, during the weekend we like to splurge.
I’ve often heard the best way to find the best food is by word of mouth. Last weekend we tried Howard’s restaurant along Alabama Highway 75 in Ider for the first time.
Let me tell you we were not disappointed, and I dare say they had the best-fried okra I’ve had since mammaw used to make it. Adding to our pleasant experience their Broasted Chicken brought a freshness of flavor and quality to our dinner and their option of cornbread balanced the whole meal together.
My kids enjoyed it as much as I did and let me just say my oldest is somewhat of a self-proclaimed food critic. My one regret was not trying their cobbler, I plan to during our next visit.
In addition to their full menu which includes a variety of greens and meats Howard’s Restaurant also offers a full buffet and desserts.
Supporting local businesses is an essential part of our community and as many restaurants recovered from the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic now is a great time to eat local. I encourage you if you haven’t to visit Howard’s in Ider.
For more information and daily updates follow them on Facebook at Howard’s Restaurant or call 256-657-4191.
Cinthia Rico is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
