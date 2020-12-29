For God so loved the world......so much that He sent us a Savior. The wonderful account and miracle of Jesus’ birth never gets old. On December 12 and 13, our church presented a drive thru live nativity and shadow drama. The work melted into blessings as we experienced such an outpouring of support from our community and area. We appreciate each visit, contribution, prayer and encouraging word. It was, and is, our prayer that God will reveal or remind each of us of His love and mercy. May our community and country seek Him and worship Him through trials and blessings. Thank you for putting forth the effort to participate and share the story of Jesus.
Pastor Steve Lea, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
Henagar, Alabama
