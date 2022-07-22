State Legislature will Remain Super Majority Republican

— Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. He served 16 years in the Alabama legislature.

The Alabama Legislature will remain super majority Republican for the next quadrennium.  As the dust settles from the May/June party primaries, there have been negligible if any party changes.  There has been some shuffling on the deck of the GOP boat, but it has all been intraparty struggles.

By and large, both the House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate have remained safe havens for incumbents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.