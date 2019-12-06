Can’t we stop telemarketers?

Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:37:24 AM Sunset: 04:32:20 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: S @ 13mph UV Index: 1 Low

Monday Night

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.