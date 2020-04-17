Dear Editor,
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day upon us on April 22nd, we are already reducing our carbon footprint during the pandemic by severely curtailing travel. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. Yes, that.
A recent article in the respected journal Nature argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources. Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating.
We can begin with a 1-minute NY Times food test at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/04/30/climate/your-diet-quiz-global-warming.html. Then, let’s celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at our supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.
Sincerely,
Fernando Pullido,
Fort Payne
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby @times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.