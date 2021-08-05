A thank you from Times-Journal staff

Our staff was pleasantly surprised last Wednesday after a visit from Kristie Poe, local Relay for Life volunteer.
In an effort to raise money for this month’s upcoming Relay for Life event in Fort Payne, Poe set on a mission to bake “as many cakes” as she could and donated the proceeds from the sales to Relay for Life and The Hope Lodge.
Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society and many other Cancer related institutions, societies and associations. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in over twenty countries.
The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program, located in Birmingham, provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers.
Poe attributed her success in the fundraising event to Miles Smith, of Cattle Stampede Steakhouse, and Bobby Ledbetter, of Twin City Used Cars. Smith provided the ingredients for the cakes and Ledbetter “purchased” the cakes that were then distributed to numerous organizations, individuals and businesses in the area.
Poe’s baking business, Kristina Cakes and Bakes: Homemade with Love, was able to ready and deliver more than 20 red velvet cakes last week.
We thank Kristie for her endless hours of support for community members affected by cancer. We also thank her for choosing to honor our staff with one of the wonderful red velvet cakes.
DeKalb County’s 2021 Relay for Life event will be the third Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. in the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne.
Look for a more in-depth story in an upcoming edition or visit https://www.facebook.com/RelayDeKalb/ for more information.
